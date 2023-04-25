An armed man robbed three people outside the BP gas station at 100 Chicago Ave. at 9 p.m., Saturday night, April 22. This is the same gas station where an 18-year-old woman was fatally shot last June, leading the Village of Oak Park to ban 24-hour gas stations.

According to Oak Park police, a man carrying a blue grocery bag pointed a gun at the first victim, who had just exited a vehicle, and demanded the victim’s cash. Once the first victim complied, the man turned the gun toward the second victim, whose cash was handed over to the offender. The man then pointed his gun at the third victim.

After taking the third victim’s cash, the man fled the scene on foot with an estimated total of $640.

Burglary

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a silver 2020 Mercedes A220 and ransacked the vehicle’s glove compartment between noon, April 11, and 8 p.m., April 18, in the 400 block of Wesley Avenue. No loss was reported.

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2015 BMW and took a phone charger out of the vehicle between 6 p.m., April 17, and 6:35 p.m., April 18, in the 1000 block of Susan Collins Lane.

The passenger’s side window of a 2019 Jaguar was broken, and the interior of the vehicle ransacked between 10 p.m., April 17, and 7:23 a.m., April 18, in the 1000 block of Susan Collins Lane.

Someone broke the rear driver’s side window of a 2016 Chevrolet Trax, then ransacked the vehicle’s interior and removed a see-through bag between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., April 17, in the 800 block of Madison Street. The bag contained a black Coach purse, three credit cards, cash, the victim’s driver’s license and other miscellaneous items. The total estimated loss is $200.

Motor vehicle theft and recovery

A 2021 Dodge Durango was removed between 8 p.m., April 20, and 7:40 a.m., April 21, in the 600 block of Madison Street.

A 2016 Infiniti Q50 parked in the 1100 block of Westgate Street was taken between 2 p.m., April 17, and 7:43 a.m., April 20. The vehicle was recovered by the Harvey Police Department at 11:03 p.m., April 20, in Harvey.

Someone removed a 2022 Zhng Honeystar scooter parked in the 800 block of South Austin Boulevard between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., April 17.

Theft

An Amazon package of clothing was removed from a front porch in the 900 block of South Humphrey between 10 a.m., April 8, and 10:30 a.m., April 9. The estimated loss is $200.

Criminal property damage

Someone shot at a black Dodge Nitro, causing bullet damage on the vehicle’s front and rear windshields, between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., April 18, in the first block of Thomas Street. Twelve casings were found nearby.

The passenger’s side window of a 2018 Infiniti QX80 was broken between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., April 18, in the 1100 block of South Austin Boulevard.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated April 18-24 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan