Matt Walsh

River Forest officials removed the “interim” tag from Matt Walsh’s title at the April 24 village board meeting, naming him village administrator. Village President Cathy Adduci’s recommendation to promote Walsh to the top job was supported unanimously by the five trustees present. Bob O’Connell did not attend.

Walsh was named interim village administrator in January following the resignation of Brian Murphy that month. He had been serving as assistant to the village administrator since April 2022. Murphy was hired in November 2021.

After taking the oath of office in front of his parents and fiancée, Walsh thanked the village board members for their support during his three months as interim village administrator, adding, “It’s been an experience.”

He also will serve as zoning administrator and budget officer. His first day as administrator will be May 1.

Before the meeting Walsh said he was not only “very humbled and honored” but also “very excited” to be named village administrator.

Among his first tasks will be hiring an assistant village administrator to fill the position he vacated.

“I think we have a good team,” he said. “That’s all I can ask for.”

Walsh will be paid $185,000 annually under the contract, the same amount Murphy was paid.

The contract runs until May 12, 2025, when Adduci’s term as village president ends, which also matches terms of Murphy’s contract.

Unlike in 2021 when village officials hired a consultant to conduct a search for a new village administrator following the resignation of Eric Palm, no search was conducted prior to giving the top job to Walsh.

“I wasn’t going to do a search,” said Adduci, who hinted in January that she would go in that direction.

“I saw potential in him,” she explained. “He’s young, smart and a good listener. I think he’s going to do very well in River Forest. I see him here for a long time.”

Prior to his hiring in River Forest, he served the village of Homer Glen for over three years, including a year as interim village manager.

He also served as a commissioner on the board of the Park District of Forest Park for eight years.

Walsh graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2015. He earned his Master of Public Administration degree from UIC in 2017.

Under terms of his contract, he will receive vacation days at the greater of 18 days per year or the rate as set forth in the village of River Forest Personnel Policy Manual. He also will receive sick days and holidays per the personnel policy manual. In lieu of a village-provided vehicle and mileage reimbursement, he will receive a vehicle allowance of $400 per month.

In addition, he will be entitled to health insurance, medical insurance, life insurance, accidental death insurance, long-term disability insurance and short-term disability insurance coverages on the same plan with the same options and on the same terms and conditions as set forth for full-time employees in the personnel policy manual.