Arbor Day: A Multi-Day Celebration

Friday, April 28, 1 p.m., tree planting at Carroll Park

Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., activities at various locations

Join the park district for Arbor Day. Multiple activities will take place all across Oak Park for your enjoyment. Drop in to any or all of the many locations and times to enjoy free family-friendly activities. https://pdop.org/event/arbor-day/

Creative Studio Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, April 27, 4:30-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

You are invited to join the Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park-River Forest Chamber of Commerce for a ceremonial opening of Oak Park’s inspiring new Creative Studio. Explore re-envisioned space on the Main Library’s third floor, home to a new Audio Booth, Media Preservation Station, and Media Editing Station. You can see 3-D printers in action, and submit a 3-D printing request of your own. You can also register for future one-on-one training to learn how to use the new eqipment. Photos will be taken, and light snacks will be served. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Adjacent: Chicago’s Place in the Poetic Landscape

Thursday, April 27, 6:30-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Celebrate Poetry Month with a discussion about Oak Park and the poetic arts. Faisal Mohyuddin, Patricia McMillen, and Al DeGenova will each read some poems before joining anthology editor Donald G. Evans in the discussion. Wherever I’m At: An Anthology of Chicago Poetry features a large variety of artists from throughout the Chicago area. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Sara Jean Stevens Band

Saturday, April 29, 6 p.m., FitzGerald’s

This Oak Park resident is both a talented artist as well as musician in the Americana/alt-country genre. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Good Life Race

Sunday, April 30, 6-11:30 a.m., Oak Park & River Forest High School

This event marks the 40th anniversary of this OPRF tradition. Foot races will be held in the 5K, Youth Mile and Junior Dash categories. There will also be entertainment from the Jesse White Tumblers. 201 N. Scoville Ave., Oak Park.

The Science Of Pandemics

Monday, May 1, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Association

Dr. Theresa Chapple, head of the Oak Park Health Department, discusses what is necessary to track the cases and direct policies to limit the pandemic. Free, but a suggested donation of $15 is suggested for non-members. 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park.

WSCAE Art Show

Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cheney Mansion

Annual West Suburban Consortium of Young Artists Art Expo Celebrating Outstanding Young Artists. For the first time ever, the WSCAE has decided to conduct an art show to showcase artwork from all elementary and middle schools. There are 15 public school districts participating. The artwork of approximately 500 students, kindergarten through Grade 8 will be on display. 220 N. Euclid Ave., Oak Park.

Registration For Men’s And Co-Ed Adult Basketball League

Open until May 23, Park District of Forest Park

$700 per team. Register now to get the early bird discount of $650. Offer expires April 25. 7501 Harrison St., Forest Park.

People Helping People

Thursday, April 27, 3-4:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Meet a panel of four local groups – Beyond Hunger, Exodus World Service, Housing Forward and Sarah’s Inn. Get to know local groups and how you can support their efforts. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.