Once a method for boosting restaurant capacity amid COVID-19 regulations, dining al fresco has become a summer delight in Oak Park – and one soon to return. Five restaurants with minimal patio space got village approval to use a handful of parking spots for on-street seating starting May 1.

The Village of Oak Park has promised a combined total of eight public parking spaces to the restaurants that applied for the temporary licenses.

Three spots on Van Buren Street at Oak Park Avenue will be used to accommodate Kettlestrings diners, while MORA Oak Park gets two spots on Lombard Avenue at Harrison Street. Chicago Waffles, Scratch on Lake and Papaspiros will each get one spot on Lake Street near Oak Park Avenue.

This European-esque dining experience is only available for a limited time, ending Oct. 31, so make the most of it while you can and enjoy that fresh air with a side of fine food.