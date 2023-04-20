Reese Garland

Oak Park and River Forest High School senior Reese Garland has more time to focus on throwing this girls track and field season.

Fortunately, she was just as attentive after two more victories at Hinsdale Central’s Devilette Invitational on April 15.

As teams gathered afterwards, Garland was announced as the invite’s Outstanding Athlete after winning discus with a personal-best 40.95 meters/134 feet, 4 inches and shot put (11.75m/38-6.75).

“[OPRF coach Nick Michalak] was like, ‘Pay attention,’ and then I heard my name,” Garland said. “I didn’t even know they did this [award]. This is awesome. This is so sweet.”

The Huskies (115 points) finished second to Hinsdale Central (166).

With two personal bests, junior Taylor Smith won long jump (5.10m/16-8.75) and was second in triple jump (10.60m/34-9.5).

Juniors Hannah Franke (2.88m/9-5.25 in pole vault), Lenny Sterritt (1,600-meter run in 5:24.93) and Brianne Davis (9.84m/32-3.5 in shot) and sophomore Bella Brauc (1.52m/4-11.75 in high jump) were second.

Once a three-sport athlete, Garland also was busy with offseason volleyball and basketball last spring yet still managed to be a Class 3A all-state fifth in discus in 2022 (then personal-best 128-6.5).

In fact, Garland missed the 2022 Devilette Invite.

“I did skip a lot last year for volleyball, but this year I’m all locked in. I still do club volleyball but it’s just for fun,” Garland said.

Taylor hopes to reach her first state meet. She surpassed previous bests of 5.07/16-7.75 in long jump and 10.33m/33-10.75 in triple jump.

“The weather was really nice, so that was good. I think just being fully healthy also,” said Smith, the No. 2 seed in triple jump and No. 4 in long jump.

Last season, Taylor dominated mostly on the sophomore level and competed at sectionals. Taylor continues approaching state-qualifying standards of 5.35m/17-7 and 11.09m/36-5.

“[Jumps coach Tamara Gardner] says there’s no option. We’re going to state this year, so we need to figure it out,” Taylor said. “I’m 100 percent confident I can hit it.”

Brauc competed at 2022 state with the 1,600 relay and was an occasional high jumper.

Now more experienced, Brauc was rewarded April 15 with two personal bests after never clearing higher than 4-8.

“I’m really, really happy with it,” Brauc said. “My approach was a lot slower last year and I think I’ve figured that out.”