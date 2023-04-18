Since 1974, Way Back Inn has successfully provided long-term residential and outpatient treatment for substance and gambling use disorders. Our mission is to rebuild lives damaged by addiction in a personalized healing environment. Our vision is to create a world where lives are transformed one day at a time. We help guide families and friends into recovery alongside their loved ones in our family program. We provide temporary housing and treatment for undomiciled Chicagoland veterans.

We also provide early intervention and prevention education to the Oak Park-River Forest community surrounding substance and gambling use disorders and recovery, partnering with the Village of Oak Park Positive Youth Development Coalition (+PYD) for a variety of community outreach events and initiatives.

Head on over to www.oakparktownship.org/prevention-services/ to see a calendar of upcoming events!

Join the +PYD Addiction Recovery Team Committee (ART) to help educate and raise awareness around addiction recovery in the OPRF community. The Addiction Recovery Team (ART) is committed to helping those in the recovering community—and those seeking recovery—to find prevention, early intervention and treatment options with community support. The Addiction Recovery Team helps people in Oak Park and River Forest get treatment and support services for addiction to alcohol, drugs and gambling.

Recently, Way Back Inn has partnered with a5 Branding & Digital and the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery (IDHS-SUPR) for a statewide gambling disorder awareness campaign to ask the question—are you really winning? Betting, gaming, wagering–gambling can take many forms. And for some people, gambling can lead to financial problems, relationship problems, depression, and anxiety. Gambling and sports betting are becoming more popular than ever with an estimated 15% of Americans gambling at least once per week. In Illinois, nearly another 700,000 people are at risk for developing a gambling disorder. You may know someone struggling with a gambling problem.

But not all hope is lost—we’re here to help. If you or a loved one is experiencing emotional, physical, or interpersonal hardship as a result of gambling or gaming, call Way Back Inn today at 1-833-DONTBET for a free, confidential assessment with one of our counselors.

Unsure if gambling or gaming is affecting your life? Head over to www.AreYouReallyWinning.com or call 1-800-GAMBLER to see if you’re really winning–or if gambling is causing difficulties for you.

For more information or to make a donation to Way Back Inn programs, go to: www.waybackinn.org or call us at 708-345-8422 ext. 22. Together, we can help people rebuild their lives.