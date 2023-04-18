Molly Moroni

Molly Moroni, 65, of Shoreland Hills, Indiana and Naperville, Illinois, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her brothers and sisters on April 3 2023. Raised in Oak Park, she attended St. Giles Grammar School, Trinity High School in River Forest, and Regis University in Denver, Colorado. Successful in everything she did, she recently retired after many years as an executive of multi-national, male-dominated, manufacturing businesses. She worked for highly competitive organizations, consistently assuming key leadership roles. After retirement, she devoted her incredible energy, perseverance and love of life to her family, friends and causes important to her, most notably preserving the beach at Shoreland Hills, Indiana. She loved cooking, the beach, golf, and traveling the world, and was a gift to all who knew her.

Molly is survived by her siblings, Harry (Barrie), Kitty (the late Thomas) Ryan, Frank (Catherine), Judith (Leslie) Martin-Veatch and Nancy (Paul) Bangiola. She was predeceased by her parents, Aldo and Gloria Moroni; her brothers, Joseph (Yvonne), Aldo Jr. and James (Rosemary) Moroni. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and the most loyal friend.

A visitation was held on April 10 and a funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Raphael Church in Naperville on April 11 with interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to By The Beach, c/o Shoreland Hills Property Owners Assoc., P.O. Box 8881, Michigan City, IN 46361, are greatly appreciated. By The Beach is a conservation effort in Shoreland Hills, Indiana, which was led in large part by Molly.

Arrangements were handled by Peter B. Kennedy & Co., Funeral Directors.