An instance of road rage led to one Berwyn resident being cut with a knife at 9:48 p.m., April 11, in the 500 block of South Harlem Avenue. The victim, a 31-year-old man, was transported to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening cut on his left arm.

Both the victim’s and the offender’s vehicles were stopped northbound on Harlem Avenue in the left turning lane to enter Interstate 290, when the male offender exited his vehicle, then began yelling and walking to the victim, who was seated in his 2001 Buick Regal. The victim exited his vehicle and began yelling back, when the offender got a knife out of his pocket and cut the victim’s left arm.

The victim then ran away from the offender, running southbound on Harlem Avenue. When he returned to the scene to retrieve his Buick, he saw it being driven away by the offender. The offender’s female passenger fled the scene driving the offender’s vehicle.

The victim’s Buick was later recovered in the 7200 block of Madison Street in Forest Park. Police are investigating the incident.

Oak Park police do not have additional information as to what spurred the road rage incident, according to Oak Park spokesperson Dan Yopchick, but the victim told police the incident started in Berwyn near 16th Street and Harlem Avenue.

Reckless discharge of a firearm

Two 10-mm shell casings were found in the 1000 block of South Austin Boulevard after Oak Park police were called to the scene at 1:48 a.m., April 16, following a report of a recklessly discharged firearm.

Burglary

Someone forced open the front door of an apartment and removed a black 40-inch Roku television set from inside between 12:16 a.m., April 10, and 1:30 p.m., April 12, in the first block of Washington Boulevard.

Someone broke into a 2020 Kia Optima and removed a Kahr CM45 .45 caliber pistol from the vehicle’s center console between 2:52 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., April 10, in the 900 block of Lake Street.

Motor vehicle theft and recovery

A 2019 Hyundai Elantra was taken at about 12:36 a.m., April 16, in the 900 block of Lake Street. Chicago police recovered the vehicle at 3:12 a.m., April 17, in the 100 block of North Long Avenue in Chicago.

A 2020 Kia Forte was taken between 8 p.m., April 15, and 6:05 a.m., April 16, in the 100 block of South Grove Avenue.

Someone removed a Toyota Highlander and, while fleeing the scene, struck the victim’s 2023 Subaru, damaging its bumper, between 11 p.m., April 15, and 8:25 a.m., April 16, in the 800 block of South Euclid Avenue.

A 2012 Hyundai Sonata was taken at about 4 p.m., April 16, in the 800 block of North Humphrey Avenue. Chicago police recovered the vehicle at 3:31 a.m., April 17, in the 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard in Chicago.

A 2019 Kia Sportage was taken between 10 p.m., April 11, and 6:30 p.m., April 12, in the 100 block of North Humphrey Avenue.

A 2013 Kia Optima was removed between 2 p.m., April 11, and 3:30 a.m., April 12, in the 900 block of South Oak Park Avenue. The vehicle was recovered April 12 with a peeled steering column in the 900 block of Lathrop Avenue in Forest Park.

Theft

The front license plate attached to a Honda Pilot was removed between 7 p.m., April 13, and 3:59 p.m., April 15, in the 1000 block of North Linden Avenue.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2012 Hyundai Elantra parked in the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue between 6 p.m., April 11, and 3:20 p.m., April 16.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2003 Hyundai Elantra parked in the 700 block of South Harvey Avenue between 2 p.m., April 7, and 2 p.m., April 9.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated April 11-17 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan