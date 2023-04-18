Liz Holt

“The largest annual Chamber event is around the corner, and we are excited to have you join us. Mark your calendar for Sunday, April 23 and be prepared for an amazing day! Our Planning Committee has arranged for a record number of free health screenings, and who can pass up a free massage, mixing your own smoothie or spinning a raffle wheel for fabulous prizes. Your registration will also get you exclusive offers to local Downtown Oak Park businesses. So come and spend the day with us. We look forward to seeing you!”