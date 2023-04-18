Sam Yousif, Event Chair

“Our stated goal for this year’s Health and Wellness Fair was to expand our reach on a regional level to benefit both our surrounding communities as well as our participating vendors.

What I have witnessed over the past six months has been nothing short of astonishing. A collective group of local and regional health care providers, ranging from our largest hospitals to individual therapists coming together to offer and showcase their resources to both our local and regional communities. These services will be complementary to the youngest and oldest among us and most importantly to those who are underserved and those without resources. We will see visitors coming from all of our surrounding communities including Chicago, Berwyn, Cicero, Forest Park, River Forest, Maywood, Elmwood Park, Oak Park, and Broadview.

Notably, there has been the coming together of our regional stakeholders that include health care institutions, municipal government leaders, community leaders, political leaders, and education leaders to create collaborative partnerships to address the specific needs of our communities.