When you are feeling hungry and can’t decide between a crispy chicken sandwich, a juicy Italian beef or mouthwatering shrimp tacos, visit Chop’s Haus, conveniently located at 1732 N. Harlem Ave., Elmwood Park.

This counter service restaurant opened late last year to bring “meals seasoned to tickle your tongue and literally dance in your mouth” to Elmwood Park.

Italian beef sandwich at Chop’s Haus | Staff

Serving a variety of dishes flavored with a Caribbean twist, this laid-back spot is sure to please all palates. The jerk shrimp tacos are a favorite, with shrimp richly seasoned, coleslaw and cheese topped with the house’s special sauce.

Seafood lovers can also find a variety of fish and shrimp options at Chop’s Haus. Try their deep-fried salmon tenders, catfish nuggets and fried shrimp, all served with fries and coleslaw.

Jerk shrimp tacos at Chop’s Haus | Staff

Add some cheesy fries to your order for a luscious treat as the crispy fries soak up the flavorful cheesy sauce. This delicious side will pair well with their selection of sandwiches and hamburgers, including their crispy chicken sandwich seasoned with a tasty chipotle sauce.

For those who prefer meat, Chop’s Haus Italian beef sandwich is a great option. The tender beef is juicy – don’t forget to add hot peppers for a spicy twist!

To the side, enjoy one of Chop’s Haus refreshing virgin margaritas in tropical flavors like pina colada, strawberry and green watermelon.

End the meal with their selection of heavenly desserts – including favorites like brownies, cheesecake and vanilla pound cake.

With such a wide selection of flavorful options, you will certainly want to come back again.