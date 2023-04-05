Trees tumbled and houses shook Tuesday afternoon in Oak Park as a severe storm tore through the village. Parks, homes, churches, schools alike were damaged by the winds, proving that weather does not discriminate.

Debris from wind damage on south side of Saint Edmunds Church, Oak Park, IL on Wednesday April 5, 2023 | Todd A. Bannor

Multiple pieces on decorative stone fell from the top of St. Edmund Catholic Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave., breaking to pieces on the sidewalk below. Similar damage took place just across Pleasant Street where more stone fell from the former St. Edmund School. The school has been leased in recent years to The Children’s School. Wednesday Journal reported last month that the Chicago Catholic Archdiocese had declined to extend a lease to The Children’s School beyond this June citing unspecified structural issues at the school.

Missing finial on north side of Children’s School building due to wind damage on Wednesday April 5, 2023 | Todd A. Bannor Debris on north side of Children’s School building due to wind damage on Wednesday April 5, 2023 | Todd A. Bannor

On Tuesday afternoon yellow caution tape was positioned around the front perimeter of the church and school. Wednesday Journal has reached out to church officials for an assessment of the damage and whether it will affect Catholic Holy Week services.

The Park District of Oak Park had to temporarily close Austin Gardens, Ontario and Forest, to the public Tuesday afternoon after the strong winds struck down about five mature trees, while the main branch of the Oak Park Public Library lost power – as did the traffic lights at the intersection of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue.

Oak Park and River Forest High School didn’t escape the storm either. At about 2 p.m., part of the school’s air handler, the device that regulates and circulates air, was blown off its roof toward the east side of Scoville Avenue. ORPF Superintendent Greg Johnson was the first to notice.

Photo by Greg Johnson

“I happened to be sitting in front of a window in Dr. Johnson’s office,” said OPRF spokesperson Karin Sullivan. “Suddenly, he looked past me and exclaimed that it looked like something had blown off our building.”

The residents of a house nearby got the unwelcome surprise of having the large metal tube hit their home’s roof. Their next-door neighbors didn’t get off easy either as the air handler then landed against the side of the adjacent house. Fortunately, no one was injured, according to OPRF spokesperson Karin Sullivan.