A 23-year-old woman from Chicago reportedly bit an Oak Park police officer on the arm at 11:35 p.m., March 30, following a traffic incident.

The woman had been involved in an accident in the 500 block of Madison Street and police found her to have been driving recklessly and without a valid driver’s license, as well as under the influence of alcohol. On top of those charges, the woman was also charged with aggravated battery to a police officer for the bite.

Reckless discharge of a firearm

The sound of gunshots was heard at around 4:10 a.m., April 1, in the 600 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue and three unknown individuals were seen running in a nearby alley, where six shell casings were later found. No damage was reported.

Burglary

Someone pried open the rear door of an apartment and then rummaged through some bags in the apartment’s kitchen and living room, leaving items scattered around, between 7:47 p.m., March 15, and 7:47 p.m., March 29, in the 400 block of North Lombard Avenue. No loss was reported.

Chase Bank personal checks, one to three Chase credit cards and a gold necklace with a medallion of a runner were taken in a home burglary in the 1100 block of South Taylor Avenue between 4:45 p.m. and 5:46 p.m., March 28. The home’s basement door was forced open and the basement was ransacked, as was a living room and a bedroom on the first floor. The estimated loss is $320.

Motor vehicle recovery

The 2015 Buick Verano reported stolen March 30 from the 300 block of South Elmwood Avenue was recovered by Chicago police in the 2500 block of East Farragut Avenue in Chicago at 10:28 p.m., March 31.

The 2020 Kia Forte reported stolen March 16 from the 200 block of North Kenilworth Avenue was recovered by Chicago police in the 700 block of North Sacramento Avenue in Chicago at 10:06 a.m., March 30.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

A male offender broke the rear passenger’s side window of an Oak Park resident’s 2020 Kia Optima, but fled in a brown or gray Kia SUV after the victim shouted at him at 4:31 p.m., April 2, in the 100 block of Le Moyne Parkway.

Someone shattered the rear passenger’s side of a 2015 Kia Optima, then damaged the vehicle’s steering column, between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., April 2, in the 500 block of North Lombard Avenue.

Attempted theft

A surveillance camera recorded an unknown woman opening an Amazon package of mason jars on the victim’s front porch, but did not take the contents of the package, at 12:55 a.m., April 1, in the 1100 block of North Austin Boulevard.

Criminal property damage

Someone broke two front windowpanes on the front entrance door to a building in the 900 block of Washington Boulevard between 9:45 p.m., March 25, and 6:45 p.m., March 29. The estimated damage is $370.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports, March 28-April 3, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan