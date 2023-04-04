The Park District of Oak Park closed Austin Gardens to the public Tuesday afternoon as a safety precaution after a strong storm brought down several trees. The park district is assessing the damage, according to Jan Arnold, executive director.

“We are not sure if it was a microburst at this time,” Arnold said of the storm.

Andy Mead, a staff member at Growing Community Media, was in the park shortly after the storm hit. “There were four or five mature trees down. Huge trees. Snapped off at the base,” he said. “There was debris all the way down Ontario to Harlem,” said Mead. Portions of Ontario were blocked with police tape with a tree pressing against a power line, he said.

Wednesday Journal has reached out to the Oak Park Public Works Department for further information.