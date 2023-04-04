Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. (Sharp!), Keystone Park West

Join the River Forest Park District and the Bunny for springtime fun at our annual Egg Hunt. Bring your basket to collect eggs. Children ages 2-10 will be divided into age groups, and hunt for hundreds of candy and sticker eggs with children of similar age. Children should also be on the lookout for special golden eggs that are redeemable for prizes. There is no registration for the Egg Hunt event. 400 Keystone Ave, River Forest.

2023 Egg Dash and Scramble

Saturday April 8, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Maple Park

Children ages 3-10 are encouraged to bring baskets, bonnet and bunny ears to participate in our annual egg hunt. The hunt for eggs will occur rain or shine so arrive appropriately dressed for maximum dash time. Our Bunny will be on hand for pictures with the whole family, and we will have themed games before and after each dash. This is a free event, however, all children will need a ticket to participate. 1105 S Maple Ave, Oak Park.

2023 Doggie Scramble

Saturday, April 8, 10:30 – 11 a.m., Maple Park

Bring your dog to Maple Park for the Doggy Egg Scramble. Dogs and owners will hunt or scramble through the field to find the most doggy treat and prize-filled eggs. After the hunt, a special visitor will stop by to take photos with each family. This is an on-leash event for friendly dogs and their families; children must be accompanied by an adult. Rain or shine. All Ages. 1105 S Maple Ave, Oak Park.

National Arab American Heritage Appreciation Workshop

Saturday, April 8, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

This special event, led by Dima Ali, celebrates National Arab American Heritage Month. Age appropriate and interactive, this workshop includes an educational presentation, artifacts, show and tell, a showcase of dresses from Dima’s personal collection, and storytime in Arabic/English. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Tech Wednesday: Programming With Edison Robots (Grades 2-5)

Wednesday, April 12, 3:30 – 5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Curious about robots? Meet Edison, a Lego-compatible robot that is fun and easy to program. In this workshop, students will have the opportunity to explore Edison, add Legos to design it in their own creative way, and program it to avoid obstacles or follow a line. Kids will use scratch coding to program Edison to dance, make music, or follow a course. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Try It! Rainbow Science Experiment

Thursday, April 6, 3:30-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

For National Find a Rainbow Day, science and fun collide joyously, with a rainbow of exploding colors! We’ll explore acids and bases in this classic science experiment. Best for ages 6-11. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Musical Performance: Gardener’s Melody

Tuesday, April 11, 7-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

The duo of jazz vocalist Petra van Nuis and guitarist Andy Brown celebrate the arrival of spring with an afternoon of flower and tree-themed tunes from the Great American Songbook. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Judy Steed Art Exhibit

Entire month of April, River Forest Public Library

Judy Steed’s stained glass mosaic show will run in the second floor gallery. Half of all proceeds will go to Mercy Corps. 735 Lathrop, River Forest.

Great Decisions: Politics In Latin America

Wednesday, April 5, 1-2:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library

This is part of a discussion series sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association. The discussion will be preceded by a video. 735 Lathrop, River Forest.

Jonita Lattimore & Allan Glassman

Wednesday, April 12, 7-8:30 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Association

Jonita Lattimore (soprano) and Allan Glassman (tenor) are veterans of operatic and concert stages, and will be singing duets. This return engagement is by popular demand. 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park.