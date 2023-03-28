When I focus on what sets Jim Taglia apart from the other candidates vying for election to the Oak Park Village Board, the word experience jumps out. Jim has had a wealth of experience, having served six years as a village trustee and, previously, six years as a township trustee. As a CPA and successful entrepreneur, he has demonstrated that he has the smarts, common sense, and business acumen to be fiscally responsible and govern effectively.

As a trustee, he has served on multiple finance-related committees. Throughout his tenure, he has demonstrated fiduciary responsibility for the residents of our village. He believes in affordable housing and is committed to keeping our property tax levy low.

The Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance is legislation that Jim championed. It requires that a portion of every new, planned housing development has so many affordable units for low-income residents. If the developer doesn’t want to designate specific units, then he is required to contribute a substantial sum to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The monies in this fund provide for low-income housing, as well as housing for the homeless; for example, $300,000 went toward creating a homeless shelter at St. Catherine-St. Lucy Church.

Jim is a mediator, friendly, empathic, and respectful. He strives to effect reconciliation, settlement, or compromise among board members who have differing opinions in order to focus on the important issues needed to serve all of Oak Park.

He listens carefully to the residents of our community, appreciating their emotions and needs. He genuinely cares and has an open-minded, caring and creative approach to everything.

He is concerned about crime in our village. After the tragic murder in June 2022 of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, a recent graduate of OPRF, who was killed at an all-night gas station in Oak Park, Jim worked to require our gas stations and 7-Eleven stores to close at midnight, closing these facilities from midnight to 5 a.m.

Jim is my friend and neighbor. He is supportive, generous, kind and loyal. He is not afraid to speak up for his beliefs and ideals.

When you go to the polls on April 4, remember a vote for Jim Taglia is a vote for quality, experience and well-being.

Faith Julian

Oak Park