I have known Tim Brandhorst for over 30 years, as a law school classmate, friend, fellow attorney, father of two, and committed resident of the OP-RF community.

Tim is hard-working, deeply compassionate, and dedicated. He is thoughtful and deliberate in making decisions. He is humble and considers all viewpoints. He understands the complex and vital role OPRF High School plays — not just as a crown-jewel to our community but in the daily accomplishments and long-term success of each and every student who walks through its halls.

He has been a reliable and steadfast contributor to the OP-RF community for years — coaching youth soccer, working with D90 in River Forest, and serving on numerous committees and boards dedicated to the high school’s success, including the Imagine OPRF working group, the OPRF Community Council, and Applause.

In short, Tim cares about OPRF’s progress and success, and he will be an excellent steward of its future direction.

Laura Hardwicke

River Forest