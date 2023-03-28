As a member of the Oak Park community for 16 years, I am committed to supporting Susan Buchanan as she seeks a second term as Oak Park village trustee. I have known Susan for over a decade as a friend, neighbor, physician colleague, and community activist. For as long as I have known her, she has been a voice for progressive causes and inclusion in Oak Park.

As village trustee, Susan has exhibited a diplomatic and measured approach, while at the same time remaining committed to her core values. She does not shy away from complicated and divisive issues, believes in candid dialogue, is always willing to listen to the ideas of others, and is never afraid to speak her mind.

She has the rare ability to focus on both the big picture while also tending to the smallest necessary details. During her time as village trustee, Susan has demonstrated her commitment to climate action. She co-founded the Oak Park Climate Action Network (OPCAN), an organization working to counter pollution while concentrating on equitable practices.

During her second term on the village board, she will be committed to following through on a comprehensive climate action plan for the village with the goal of decreasing our carbon footprint and looking toward a more sustainable future.

Because I know Susan on a personal level, I can speak to her integrity, intelligence and passion. She cares deeply about our community and is willing to stand up and work for the changes she believes in.

I strongly support Susan Buchanan for re-election to the Oak Park Village Board, and I hope you will join me.

Allison Cowett, MD

Oak Park