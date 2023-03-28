Oak Park and River Forest High School seniors Reese Garland and Josh Meister were individual track and field champions at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships on March 25 at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Josh Meister | Provided

Reese Garland | Provided

Garland threw a personal-best 13.05 meters/42 feet, 9.75 inches to capture the Class 3A girls shot put.

Meister cleared 4.8 meters/15-9 in winning the 3A boys pole vault after earlier this indoor season establishing an indoor school record of 4.9m/16-1.

OPRF junior Kaden Garland was fourth in the 3A boys shot with a personal-best 17.54 m/57-6.5.

In Class 2A, Fenwick sophomore Mia Menendez was fourth in the girls 800-meter run (2:20.30) and senior Bella Daley was seventh in the girls 1,600 (5:17.81) and 800 (2:22.80). All three times were personal bests.