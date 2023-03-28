When one talks with Susan Buchanan during this campaign, you learn that her theme for the campaign is “Let’s keep the momentum going.” She’s pleased to be working on the Oak Park Village Board that has been setting important goals and achieving them.

This represents one of the facets of Susan that I most admire. She responds to a critical need with a critical mind of inquiry to learn and understand the complex issues affecting the need, and then takes action on a strategy to address the need. She’s not just a doer, but an informed, strategic doer.

Susan is a lead with the Oak Park Climate Action Network (OPCAN) that has provided input for Climate Ready Oak Park, our Village Climate Action Plan.

She is concerned about justice and racial equity in housing and equity. She’s been a strong supporter of the Oak Park Regional Housing Center. In response to some resident concerns about some police practices, Susan urged the board to have an independent review of the police department, and is encouraging the department to review findings and create action plans.

In my work as a gun violence prevention activist, Susan has provided good guidance and support for our work in making our village a safer place.

I hope you will join me in supporting Susan Buchanan for Oak Park trustee — to keep the momentum going.

Lois Thiessen Love

Oak Park