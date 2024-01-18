Sparkle Aesthetics is a full-service med spa in the heart of Oak Park. With a décor inspired by The Jetsons + I Dream of Jeannie, Sparkle has a feel of walking into the past when you enter the colorful building on the corner of Home & Madison. Owner Dani Sher PA-C, a longtime Oak Park resident, says, “I wanted to create a sense of nostalgia and fun. I didn’t want it to feel like a stuffy med spa. I wanted people to feel comfortable and welcome. Also, for a business that offers Botox, fillers, facials, lasers, chemical peels, I wanted to give a nod to the idea of wanting to go back in time, or to stop time, as we do when we get these age-defying procedures.”

Dani, also a trauma/ER physician assistant, founded Sparkle in 2017 after realizing she wanted more of a “happy” job in addition to her work in a trauma center on the West Side of Chicago, where oftentimes the stories had very unhappy endings. At that time, she began with in-home Botox parties and concierge Botox in peoples’ homes, but the need for a physical space for appointments became apparent quickly. After sharing an office with a GI doctor, followed by a local micro-blader, Dani decided to move to Madison street in 2021. In October 2023, Sparkle Aesthetics’ found its “foreverhome” home at 1000 Madison street.

Safety is paramount at Sparkle. Some of the safety techniques are only available at Sparkle, as Dani also has developed ultrasound-based injection techniques that she invented and even patented. Using her background in ultrasound from the ER, she began using ultrasound for added patient safety, as she realized that she could find arteries and vessels in the face prior to injecting, to make sure that there was no dreaded complication of injecting filler into them. Sparkle hosts people who travel from around the world who have come to observe and learn these safer techniques. “I love to have people coming in from out of state and they stay at The Carleton, they go out to dinner in downtown Oak Park, then they come to Sparkle for their training. It is fun for me to think Sparkle gives people a reason to visit Oak Park,” she says.

As for the staff at Sparkle, they’re welcoming and warm. “When we interview people, we look for that ‘Disney’-esque personality, people who have a bubbly, warm demeanor. We want even the front desk staff to understand that everyone who walks in should feel that they’re going to be taken care of and safe.”

Sparkle Aesthetics can be found online atwww.sparkleaesthetics.com & on IG at @sparkleaestheticsoakpark.

