A winter storm expected to affect the area in the next couple days has prompted Oak Park to implement its snow emergency parking rules.

The rules will go into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and will stay in place until conditions improve.

After two or more inches of snow falls, the emergency snow removal parking plan is enforced, according to the Village of Oak Park’s website.

Snowfall is predicted to begin early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Extremely cold temperatures are also forecasted for next week.

The plan, which overrides all other daytime restrictions on residential streets outside of commercial districts, states that no parked cars are allowed on main streets that are designated as snow routes. Violators could incur a $100 fine.

Designated snow routes, according to the Village of Oak Park, include:

Augusta Boulevard

Austin Boulevard

Chicago Avenue

Division Street

Garfield Street

Harlem Avenue

Harrison Street

Jackson Boulevard

Lake Street

Madison Street

North Avenue

Oak Park Avenue

Ontario Street from Harlem Avenue to Marion Street

Ridgeland Avenue

Roosevelt Road

Wisconsin Avenue from Madison Street to the emergency entrance of RUSH Oak Park Hospital

Streets that are not snow routes will allow parking between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the even address side on even days. The same will apply to the odd address side on odd days.

The odd and even rule will also apply between midnight and 8 a.m. for designated commercial parking areas, where signs are posted.

The restrictions do not apply to emergency vehicles. Delivery vehicles can park for 10 minutes.

Lakeshore Recycling Systems will conduct refuse and recycling collection at 6 a.m. Friday instead of the usual 7 a.m., according to the Village of Oak Park.

The Village of Oak Park also requires snow and ice to be removed from public sidewalks within 24 hours of winter precipitation.

Frequently asked questions are answered on the Village of Oak Park website.