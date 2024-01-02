Like many Oak Parkers, I was grateful the village, after much advocacy, declared an emergency to support our new neighbors living in dangerous conditions at a police station on Chicago’s West Side. What I am not thankful for is how the village support has become a war of words, completely hijacking the mission of supporting migrants, and resorting to finger-pointing, vilifying supporters and activists.

Why were volunteers excluded? I filled out a form but was never contacted, nor were any others I know. The village asked residents to voice our opinions; I did. I spoke at meetings, emailed the board, attended and watched board meetings. I was guardedly optimistic, as I knew this was going to be challenging. In my opinion, even more reason to reach out for help. Task forces were suggested, though one trustee at one board meeting discussed the idea of a task force as something to be avoided.

The village paid partners to help, allowing just meal sign-up as an option for volunteer support, and a sign-up that was just recently circulated. This is December. Migrants arrived in October.

As migrants desperately needed resources, there appeared to be a war of words from village trustees (mainly Ravi Parakkat) alleging that the community is ungrateful, misguided (alleging volunteers misled migrants), and stating it cannot sustain support. Yet volunteers are here, still doing the work at this point, around the village. Trustees even vilified volunteers, likening them to Governor Abbott at board meetings.

Trustee Parakkat’s comment in Viewpoints, “We need to reject false narratives that divide us … come together to seek solutions” seemed unreal. He has repeatedly done exactly what he is asking the community not to do. The village missed an opportunity to create a meaningful, effective system and instead chose to wage a war of words, delaying the onset of any services outside of housing as a way of bowing out of continued support.

Isn’t it interesting that those accusing a populus of division are usually the dividers?

Zerrin Bulut

Oak Park