John “Jack” Gaynor, 78, died suddenly in his River Forest home on Dec. 18, 2023. He was a founding member of the Boler Company, where he served as a CPA until the time of his retirement.

John was the husband of Mary Ann (nee Janecek); the father of Michael Gaynor and Anne Gaynor; grandfather of Maeve and Quinn Gaynor; and the brother of Ellen Gaynor, O.P.; and the uncle of many He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary (the late Sean) Coyle and Irene (the late John) Donahue.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 from 9:30 until the Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Old St. Patrick Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago, IL 60661 (Free parking for Old St. Patrick Church is available in the parking garage at 625 W. Adams. An elevator is accessible on the north side of the church). Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Leo High School, 7901 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, IL 60620.

Arrangements were handled by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors.