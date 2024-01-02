J. Dean Hogenboom, 89, of Lombard, formerly of Oak Park, died on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Born on May 25, 1934, in Fairview to the Rev. Josh and Dena (Habink) Hogenboom, he graduated from Holland (Michigan) High School in 1952, and from Hope College in Holland in 1956 with a mathematics major. He also completed a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Michigan in 1960.

He began his career teaching mathematics and physics in southeast Michigan. He taught mathematics at Oak Park and River Forest High School from 1965 until retiring in 1989.

He and his wife, Marion (Ellsworth), who survives him, were married on Aug. 22, 1959. They were longtime members of First United Church of Oak Park. Survivors also include their three children, Karen Hogenboom, Kathy (Greg) Olgers, and Mark (Maryann) Hogenboom; five grandchildren, Eric (Elena), Alex, Kyle, David and Amy; two sisters-in-law, Irene Hogenboom and Doris McCullagh; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Dana Hogenboom; his brother, the Rev. Kermit Hogenboom; two brothers-in-law, Pat McCullagh and Byron Powers; and a sister-in-law, Wilma Powers.

Arrangements were handled by Blake-Lamb Funeral Home of Lisle. In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. No visitation is scheduled. A celebration of life will be scheduled for the spring at First United Church of Oak Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of America.