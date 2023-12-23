Oak Park officials are reporting a significant power outage across the village after a fire broke out on a utility pole on the 700 block of Madison Street.

ComEd is on the scene, officials said.

According to officials, insulation on the wires caught fire and it’s not yet known why or how it ignited at this time. No wires or poles have fallen, they said.

The area’s power was shut down and the fire is out.

Officials said that ComEd is making temporary repairs tonight, and permanent repairs will take place after the holiday weekend.

Power in the area is expected to be restored soon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

