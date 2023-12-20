While local high school students are off the next two weeks, their basketball classmates will be competing in holiday tournaments.

Whether it’s a nearby suburb like Cicero or Elmhurst, a north suburb, a northwest suburb, or in a Downstate town, the boys and girls teams at Oak Park and River Forest, Fenwick, and Trinity High Schools are everywhere next week.

Because the Wednesday Journal is on break next week, we’re listing the tournaments each school is participating in, beginning with the boys:

OPRF BOYS Where: Pontiac Holiday Tournament at Pontiac High School

When: Dec. 28-30

Opening opponent, date, and time: St. Charles North, Dec. 28, 9 a.m.

History: This year marks the 92nd time the Pontiac Holiday Tournament has been held. Created in 1926, it’s believed to be the first holiday tournament developed in the country, and it’s certainly the oldest in Illinois.

OPRF, which won the consolation championship last year, has had a long history at Pontiac. The Huskies won the title in 1991 and had runner-up finishes in 1988, 1989, and 1993. In addition to last year, OPRF took home consolation titles in 1997 and 2012.

The Huskies have had several players make Pontiac’s All-Tournament First Team: Christian Cornelius (2003), Iman Shumpert (2006 & 2007), Jeff Dirkin (2009), Simmie Cobbs (2013), Isaiah Fuller (2017), and Justin Mullins (2021). Shumpert in 2007, Cobbs in 2013, and Fuller in 2017 were unanimous First Team selections.

FENWICK BOYS Where: Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York High School, Elmhurst

When: Dec. 26-30

Opening opponent: Naperville North, Dec. 26, 3 p.m.

History: This is Fenwick’s first appearance in the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic. The tournament is a rather unorthodox setup, with 32 schools participating instead of the normal 16 other tournaments have. With two spacious gyms on York’s campus, accommodation is not an issue.

The Jack Tosh perennially has a strong field, and this year is no exception. Downers Grove North, which finished fourth in last year’s IHSA Class 4A state tournament, is making its debut. St. Ignatius, which went Downstate in Class 3A the past two years, is also at York, as is Metamora, the defending 3A champion.

Other area powers participating include Bolingbrook, Glenbard West, Lake Forest, Lemont, Lyons Township, and Riverside-Brookfield. This will be challenging for Fenwick, who has started the season strongly with a 7-3 record entering this week. The Friars visit Bulls Prep in Chicago on Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in a tournament tune-up.

OPRF GIRLS Where: Loyola Academy Christmas Tournament, Wilmette

When: Dec. 26-29

Opening Opponent: Joliet West, Dec. 26, 1 p.m.

History: This is the first season of the Loyola tournament. OPRF participated in the Morton College Christmas Tournament in the last two years. The Huskies notched their first victory of the season on Dec. 16, 51-24 at Zion-Benton, and coach Renee Brantley hopes her team can build off it.

“We’re excited to see how we compete, as well as how our team continues to progress,” she said.

Brantley added that the tournament host Ramblers, currently undefeated, is the favorite.

FENWICK GIRLS Where: Komarony Charger Classic, Dundee-Crown High School.

When: Dec. 26-29

Opening Opponent: Rockton Hononegah, Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m.

Outlook: Fenwick makes its annual trip to northwest suburban Carpentersville for the 40th Charger Classic. The Friars have had successes over the years at D-C, but this year’s team is young and still developing and – against a challenging schedule – consequently has yet to post a victory this season.

Last year in Lenae Fergerson’s coaching debut, Fenwick was competitive at D-C, and that helped to fuel a turnaround that led to the Friars winning a Class 3A sectional championship. Can history repeat itself this year?

TRINITY Where: Morton College Christmas Tournament, Morton College, Cicero.

When: Dec. 27-30

Opening Opponent: Peoria Notre Dame, Dec. 27, 5 p.m.

Outlook: This is Trinity’s debut in this tournament, which started in 2021. Tournament director Jason Nichols, a former Trinity coach, has put together a loaded field, with powerhouse schools such as Fremd, Geneva, Hersey, Lyons Township, Marist, and Mother McAuley all participating.

“It’s anyone’s to win,” said Trinity coach Kim Coleman. “There are tons of regional champs, sectional champs, and state-experienced teams.”

Even so, the Blazers are embracing the challenge that lies ahead.

“It’s a really tough tournament, but we like competition,” said Trinity senior forward Lauren Miller. “It’s a chance for us to get better.”