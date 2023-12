Long a resident and family of small businesses on Roosevelt Road, I wish the village would do more for the Austin Roosevelt gateway. There has been little interest, as far as the village, with regard to this area. Now talk of a possible carwash as the “best option” staff has. Why hasn’t a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district been allowed to exist here where development is needed?

We only watch with disgust how this area is totally neglected.

Pete Ferraro

Oak Park