With Christmas fast approaching, there are only a few weeks left to soak up all the seasonal decorations. Whether you’ve had your house decked out since before Thanksgiving or are still searching for inspiration on how to adorn your tree and yard, you can look no further than these spots in Oak Park and River Forest.

Oak Park Conservatory

The Oak Park Conservatory houses more than 3,000 plants, and a few more than that this time of year. Starting in July, the conservatory begins growing poinsettias, rotating varieties every year. By December, the poinsettias are put on display in the Mediterranean room, the first greenhouse that guests walk through when they visit.

“It’s a great room that makes people smile the minute they come in the door,” said Patti Staley, the conservatory’s director. “This is really one of our most favorite times of year at the conservatory.” The poinsettias will be on display through the first week of January.

Also inside the conservatory are seasonal arrangements of Christmas cacti, amaryllis and paperwhite flowers. In the outdoors garden, the Winter Greens Market will run through Dec. 17. Here, visitors can purchase decorations, including wreaths, garlands, winter berries and magnolia tips. The conservatory is free, open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the market opens at 11 a.m.

Cheney Mansion and Pleasant Home

Cheney Mansion, at 220 N. Euclid Ave. in Oak Park, will have holiday hours on Dec. 20 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. so that the public can enjoy its seasonal decorations. Walk through the mansion and greenhouse to experience an array of trees, garlands and lights set up by Park District of Oak Park staff. Florists from Westgate Flower & Paint Shop decorated the Christmas tree in the solarium room. To enjoy Cheney Mansion’s holiday decorations, bring $2 or a non-perishable food donation – both of which go toward local food pantry Beyond Hunger.

At 217 Home Ave., Oak Park’s Pleasant Home will also be decorated for the holidays – full of Christmas trees and lights with an antique feel, reflective of the period when the house was designed in 1897. Park district staff transformed the house with help from Pleasant Home’s docents. Pleasant Home offers one-hour tours on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Self-guided tours are $5 for adults, while docent-led ones are $10.

Light Up The Night

In 2015, Erin Flanagan-Kopenec moved to her northeast Oak Park neighborhood, where she heard that her street used to put out luminaries for Christmas. Feeling nostalgic for the glowing, candle-filled bags that her mom used to place along the driveway, Flanagan-Kopenec decided to reintroduce luminaries to her block with Light Up The Night.

“I jumped on the chance to start the tradition up again and loved the way my neighbors came together,” Flanagan-Kopenec said.

Year by year, Light Up The Night grew. After posting on the Oak Park Facebook page in 2019, Flanagan-Kopenec got about 10 blocks to participate. In 2020, more than 200 blocks in Oak Park, River Forest and Forest Park put out luminaries.

This year, luminaries will be set up on Dec. 16 at 4:15 p.m. and taken down the following morning. Blocks interested in joining Light Up The Night should choose a captain to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSddfsEE8s8IwfowHLAYS-u_5aksbe1IL6LL2kXBZ5faqDEKgg/viewformsign up their street. The block captain coordinates handing out flyers to neighbors, purchasing luminaria supplies and coordinating set-up and clean-up efforts.

Ascension and St. Edmund parishes are selling $10 luminary kits, including sand, six candles and bags. Kiwanis of River Forest & Oak Park are also selling $10 kits with 10 candles and bags, available for pick up at 1043 Keystone Ave. in River Forest after contacting Rick@Gillis-Direct.com.

“It’s great that we can all come together and create something so beautiful,” Flanagan-Kopenec said. “Walking among the lights is so peaceful, and it brings families and friends together, even if it’s for a few moments.” Check out this map to see which blocks will have luminaries this year.

River Forest’s sponsored trees

Dozend of local businesses and groups attended River Forest’s annual tree trimming at the end of November, bringing their own decorations to adorn over 20 Christmas trees. The results of their hard work now line Memorial Parkway along Lake Street and will remain there through Jan. 8.

Michael Sletten, River Forest Park District’s executive director, said, “The Park District’s holiday trees are to celebrate the holiday and promote a positive community spirit.”

The sponsored trees have lit up downtown River Forest since 2009. To get in the mood for the holiday season, take a walk down Lake Street to admire the community’s trimmings, along with light poles that the village decorated.