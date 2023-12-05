Marilyn Ethel Ramp (nee Creager), 80, of Centreville, Michigan, died on Nov. 26, 2023 at Birch Meadows in Three Rivers, Michigan. Born on Sept. 1, 1943 in Oak Park, she was the daughter of Franklin and Marian (Doherty) Creager.

She lived in Oak Park for the majority of her life, where she married her late husband, Jim Ramp, on July 6, 1968 and was a member of Harvard Congregational Church. She spent many years as a homemaker, raising her five children and tackling all manner of home projects, big and small. Once her children were older, she joined Jim at the family business, Alvord’s Office Supply, and completed her professional career in mortgage processing prior to retirement. They retired to a family farm in Centreville in 2004, where she spent many hours working in her garden.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Vince (Gemma) Ramp, Kevin Ramp, Gary (Jennifer) Ramp, and Elizabeth (Michael) Flanagan; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Marilyn “Missy” (Thomas) Ruf; and four brothers, Tom, Frank, John and Jim.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Ray Funeral Services, 305 Rock River Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093, 269-278-1515, handled her care. Visit www.rayfuneralservices.com to share stories and memories.