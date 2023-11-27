Some set fire to a Bridgeview resident’s car parked at the 6800 block of West Roosevelt on Nov. 22. A witness saw two people, one of whom had a gun, leave the scene. The estimated loss is $50,000.

Catalytic converter thefts

The catalytic converter from an Oak Park resident’s 2008 Cadillac DTS was taken between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19. The car, located on the 200 block of Lake, has an estimated loss of $2,200.

Someone stole a catalytic converter from an Oak Park resident’s 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, located at the 200 block of North Oak Park. The estimated loss is unknown.

Burglary

Someone burglarized a residential property in Oak Park between 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 4:45 a.m. Nov. 22. The suspect used a prying tool to get inside the residence on the 200 block of Washington. They took items including an Xbox gaming system and a safe containing jewelry. The estimated loss is $5,400.

Someone broke into and burglarized an Oak Park residence on the 100 block of North Austin Nov. 25. The person or people stole recording equipment and the estimated loss is unknown.

A suspect entered an Elgin resident’s 2008 Toyota Camry and ransacked the interior, but no loss was reported. The incident took place on the 0-100 block of Washington Nov. 25.

Vehicle-related theft

A front license plate was stolen from an Oak Park resident’s blue Subaru Impreza. The theft occurred Oct. 10 at the 100 block of Wesley.

Someone attempted to steal an Oak Park resident’s 2014 silver Jeep at the 1400 block of North Austin between the evening of Nov. 24 and the morning of Nov. 25.

Unknown persons stole an Oakbrook Terrace resident’s navy blue 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe from the 200 block of South Boulevard on Nov. 25. The estimated loss is $18,000.

Aggravated robbery

A man committed an aggravated robbery Nov. 25 at a bank on the 1000 block of Lake. He stated he had a gun and demanded money from an employee. The estimated loss is $1,199.

Arrests

A woman was arrested Nov. 21 on the 900 block of North Austin for theft. The woman stole from an Oak Park resident on Nov. 14 from the 0-100 block of Lemoyne.

A man was arrested following a DuPage County warrant for driving under the influence. The arrest took place on the 1100 block of South Oak Park on the evening of Nov. 21.

A man was arrested for an aggravated DUI on the evening of Nov. 22. The accident took place at the 400 block of North Austin. The man was driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driver’s license. He was given a citation and a notice to appear in court before release.

A man was arrested for criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia on the morning of Nov. 23 at the 800 block of South Oak Park. He was issued a citation and released.

A man was arrested following an active Kent County, Michigan, warrant for criminal sexual conduct. The arrest occurred on Nov. 24 at the 600 block of South Maple.

A man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 25 by the 0 – 100 block of North Harlem. The man was issued a citation and released.

Car recovery

The Chicago Police Department recovered a 2020 Kia Soul that was reported stolen from a Cicero resident on Nov. 10. The police did not make any arrests.

Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin police recovered a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 that was stolen from Oak Park on Nov. 21. One apprehension was made after the recovery Nov. 25.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports, Nov. 22 – 27, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Luzane Draughon