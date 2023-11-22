The Oak Park Board of Trustees may be moving its regular meetings to Tuesday evenings in 2024.

The meetings, which are currently held on the first and third Mondays of each month, serve as a forum for the village government to discuss issues, approve ordinances and hear from public commenters.

The board is expected to approve Tuesday night meetings on Dec. 4. The meetings are held in the Council Chambers of village hall at 123 Madison St. When a meeting is on a holiday, it is usually moved to the following evening.

The board occasionally meets for special sessions depending on the agenda. The agenda and minutes for board meetings are available on the village website. The regular meetings are broadcast on VOP-TV and replayed throughout the week.