Carol Siegel, 74, of River Forest, died on Nov. 11, 2023 of a sudden stroke. Born on April 16, 1949 in Dolton, Illinois, she attended Northern Illinois University where she met her husband, Marty, and they settled in the Oak Park area in the early ’70s.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher, who loved to read and was talented at languages and spoke fluent French. She spent decades working in Chicago public schools, teaching reading, and also spent many years tutoring and teaching French.

She loved traveling, especially to Door County Wisconsin and Kauai Hawaii. A devoted grandmother, she gave selflessly of herself to her family.

Carol is survived by her husband, Marty; her daughter, Amy; and her grandson Grayson.

A memorial celebration will be held at a future date.

If you would like to honor Carol’s memory, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of Peninsula State Park, https://peninsulastatepark.org/donate.