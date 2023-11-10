All veterans, their families and friends, and all area residents are invited to attend Oak Park’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, November 11. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on the first floor of the Nineteenth Century building (178 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL). Oak Park Village President Scaman and Illinois Senate President Harmon will make introductory remarks. Officers from the Oak Park Police Honor Guard will post the Colors. The History Singers, John and Kathryn Atwood, will lead us in patriotic singing, including the Medley of Service Songs. Taps will play as wreaths are laid. Army Chaplain Kirstin Hedlund will offer prayers and remind us of the burdens borne by the family members of our servicemen and women. Brian Flora’s remarks will remember the service and sacrifices of the 1.8 million veterans of the Korean conflict (1950-53), often referred to as “America’s Forgotten War.” More broadly, the ceremony will recognize and pay tribute to all of our veterans, especially those who have lost their lives in service to country. Please join us and help honor our veterans.

