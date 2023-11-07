A 2017 white Mercedes containing expensive tools was taken on Halloween.

According to Oak Park police, the car was parked on the 6600 block of West North Avenue at about 2 p.m. when someone reached into the vehicle, took the keys, and drove away. The car carried a Milwaukee brand Pro Press, drill/hammer and impact drill. The Mercedes was entered into a stolen-cars database. The loss is estimated to be $30,880.

Woman carjacked

An Oak Park woman was carjacked Oct. 29 just before 9 p.m. on the 100 block of South Ridgeland. According to police, she was sitting in her Dodge Durango when a man walked up to her, knocked on the window, and pointed a gun at her. She exited and he fled the scene in her Durango. It was later found by the Chicago Police Department on the 1700 block of North Lotus.

Catalytic converters

On Oct. 26, a catalytic converter was cut from a Ford F-150 on the 900 block North Taylor at about noon. The estimated loss is $1,500.

A catalytic converter was stolen Oct. 29 or 30 from a maroon 2013 Toyota Highlander while it was parked on the 100 block of Harrison Street. The loss is estimated at $2,000.

On Oct. 29 or 30, the catalytic converter was stolen from a silver 2008 Toyota Highlander on the 800 block of Washington. The value is unknown.

A catalytic converter was stolen last week from a red Ford Edge on the 400 block of South Kenilworth. The estimated loss is $800.

Another catalytic converter was stolen from a 2012 Volkswagen Passat just before 6 a.m. Nov.2 on the 900 block of South Oak Park Avenue. The estimated loss is $1,500.

Other thefts and charges

Someone removed a utility locator from a village-owned 2019 Ford Transit Connect on the 800 block of South Maple some time between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26. The loss is estimated at $8,000.

A green women’s Schwinn Beach Cruiser bike was stolen from a garage on the 900 block of Hayes on Nov. 1 or 2. The estimated loss is $449.

A Plainfield man was arrested Nov. 2 on the 1000 block of Lake Street. He was held on charges of assault and criminal trespass. A court date is pending.

A man and another accomplice took about $300 from an Oak Park resident on the 1000 block of Lake Nov. 3. He gestured that he had a gun in his pocket. The pair fled the scene on foot heading east.

Two men were caught on video Nov. 4 breaking into a 2019 Chevrolet Express van on the 800 block of South Euclid by breaking the lock on the front passenger door. They took about $9,200 worth of Pro Press machine, extension jaws for that machine and a mini-blower.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Oct. 26 to Nov. 4 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Complied by Wednesday Journal staff.