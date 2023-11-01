Little Gem, one of Oak Park’s small and happy dining discoveries, has expanded with the opening of ENCORE! And true to its owner’s musical roots, the new spot, right next door to the old spot on Marion Street, in music infused.

Live jazz and country blues featuring Chicago artists in an intimate venue will be the core of the music at ENCORE! Along with great food and drinks.

The new restaurant is cozy, cheerful and warm. You’ll find music that comes from the heart and the hearth right in front of an antique oak fireplace.

At ENCORE! there are two beautiful bars to choose from with a specialty bourbon collection that also feature fine wines, craft beers and cocktails.

Service is always upbeat and friendly, for example your server Kyle is happy to say he has been at Little Gem since Day 1. That was in 2014.

The owners are very hands on and there is always laughter in the air. Little Gem and Encore! are perfect for any occasion. Catering and private parties are available. And did we mention dancing. Dining, dancing, cocktails. What could be better? Come in and say hi. We will love to see you.

The details

187 N. Marion St. Oak Park. Visit Encorelittlegem.com 189 N. Marion St. Oak Park. Visit Thelittlegemcafe.com 708-613-5491 Gift cards, private parties and customized menus are available. To book a party call 917-327-8997 or email us: info@thelittlegemcafe.com Outdoor dining weather permitting.