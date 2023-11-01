Imagine you are in Paris or London on a chilly autumn day where leaves of burnt orange, yellow and green go swirling and dancing through the crisp clear air. A rosy warm glow fills your cheeks and the newness of fall fills you with vigor!

On North Marion Street framed in rich dark oak, you see flickering shimmers of amber and gold through tall, wide windows encasing The Little Gem Cafe.

A stylish little restaurant. Intimate. Elegant. Romantic and warm with a friendly welcoming feel. Here you are treated to a relaxed fine dining experience. Casual or smart all feel at ease.

The Little Gem Café offers regional cuisine with seasonal specials served for lunch, brunch and dinner.

While reservations are recommended, walk-ins are always welcome.

Lots of people have asked where the name The Little Gem came from. Everyone thinks it’s because of the lighting that saturates the gold ornate ceiling and bounces off the mirrors, the bar and candlelit tables or maybe because of the overall cuteness of the space? The exposed brick, mahogany bar, solid wood tables and cherry wood chairs.

However, as we celebrate our 9th anniversary heading into our 10th year, we think it’s time to spill the beans. It’s you! You are The Little Gem.

Everyone in this lovely spot on Marion Street looks forward to serving you.