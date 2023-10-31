Fenwick High School placed fifth with 154 points in the Class 2A Trinity Sectional on Oct. 28 at Lewis University in Romeoville. The result allowed the Friars to qualify for the state finals in head coach Latoya Zubowicz-Hill’s debut season.

“I’m beyond thrilled; there are no words,” she said. “To be able to do this in my community and share a part of who I am, I’m beyond grateful.”

Freshman Juliana Gamboa earned All-Sectional honors with a third-place finish, clocking in at 18:19.30. Senior Anna Scholtens also placed inside the top 20, coming in 14th in 19:27.10.

“I am thrilled with how the team performed and couldn’t be happier with the end of my senior season,” Scholtens said.

Fenwick’s other runners were freshmen Lily Kotynek (38th, 20:59.90) and Allison Austin (50th, 21:28.80); sophomore Romy Bergetz (63rd, 21:53.60); and juniors Kyra Miller (70th, 22:08.90) and Emma Brennan (85th, 23:21.60).

“I’m really proud that the team has bought into a new coaching staff,” Zubowicz-Hill said. “Everyone’s adjusted well, and it’s starting to yield results.”

Trinity

The sectional host Blazers finished 12th with 305 points but had two runners qualify to go downstate. Sophomore Molly McGreal earned All-Sectional honors by placing fifth with a time of 18:21.40, and junior Jade Morelli came in 46th in 21:19.70.

“Our focus was to put Jade in the best possible position to succeed and snatch up a qualifying spot, and that’s what she did,” Trinity coach Johann Gonzalez said. “She pushed the pace and worked really hard on the course. It was awesome.”

Gonzalez is excited about Morelli advancing along with McGreal, who placed 107th (20:07.17) in last year’s state finals.

Trinity High School sophomore Molly McGreal (left) and junior Jade Morelli qualified for the IHSA Class 2A girls cross-country state finals on Oct. 28. McGreal finished fifth and Morelli 46th at the Trinity Sectional. | Submitted by Johann Gonzalez

“As excited as Molly is about her accomplishments this season, it’s been really cool to see her take on leadership and help Jade out,” he said. “Both going downstate is the icing on the cake.”

Fenwick and Trinity compete in the Class 2A state finals on Nov. 4 in Peoria.