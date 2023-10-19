Not long ago, the Fenwick High School football team was 4-1 and seemed to be in terrific shape to make the IHSA state playoffs.

But three consecutive losses later, the Friars have their backs against the proverbial wall and face a must-win at IC Catholic Prep this week.

Moreover, a share of the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference Orange Division title is at stake, so the host Knights certainly have something to play for, which makes things more challenging for Fenwick.

Here’s a quick look at each team, along with my thoughts and a prediction:

FENWICK

Until recently, the Friars had been holding up well against a difficult schedule that featured seven 2022 playoff schools, including three state champions and two state runner-ups.

This was largely due to some very good play from several players. In his first full season as starting quarterback, senior Marek Hill has often shown poise in clutch situations. He’s helped by a good group of wide receivers, including juniors Andrew Bjorson, Mike Caccitolo, and TJ Smith along with seniors Avion Brown and Rowan White.

Senior Luke D’Alise is a throwback to the old days as he’s been steady at both running back and linebacker.

Defensively, junior Nate Marshall has delivered a season worthy of the recruiting attention he’s been receiving from several major universities. Junior Aiden Burns has been a breakout star on the line, and junior Jack Paris and senior Dillon Murphy team up with D’Alise to lead a solid linebacking unit.

In the secondary, sophomore Tommy Thies has made a significant contribution, making several big plays. Brown, White, and senior Donnell French have also shined.

Perhaps Fenwick’s secret weapon is junior kicker Noah Sur. He made three field goals in last week’s Friars’ double overtime loss at DePaul Prep and has a strong leg.

IC CATHOLIC PREP

IC Catholic Prep has just 32 varsity players, so at first glance one would think Fenwick has the advantage.

But that’s far from the truth as the Knights, defending Class 3A champions, are loaded with several playmakers on both sides. Senior KJ Parker, a University of Iowa commit, has 534 yards and four touchdowns on 30 receptions as a wide receiver, and he’s picked off four passes defensively.

Senior quarterback Dennis Mandala has thrown for 1,326 yards and nine touchdowns, and senior running back Joey Gliatta has rushed for 872 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Besides Parker, IC Prep’s defensive stalwarts are sophomore linebacker Foley Calcagno, who has a team-high 86 tackles, and senior end Byron Jones, who leads the Knights with seven sacks.

Playing at Plunkett Park in Elmhurst, IC Prep’s field, is no fun for visitors as the Knights rarely lose at home. However, two weeks ago, Loyola Academy went there and handily prevailed, so Fenwick has a chance.

But in order to win, the Friars must play a full game. They’ve had spurts when they’ve been dominant this season, but they haven’t been able to put together a consistent 48 minutes yet.

On offense, Fenwick must take care of the ball. The Friars can’t afford to allow short fields to IC Prep, because the Knights have the personnel to take advantage of them.

Fenwick also needs to increase productivity when running the ball. Junior Ninos Ameer, who scored twice last week, can back up D’Alise. If the running game is working, that opens up more space for Hill and his receivers.

The Friars also need to maximize their scoring opportunities, turning more field goals into touchdowns. Fenwick had to settle twice for them after being gifted short fields and turned the ball over on downs in the red zone on another opportunity.

On defense, Fenwick has to minimize the big plays. IC Prep’s offense will certainly challenge the Friars, and it’s imperative the defenders maintain their assignments and not have breakdowns.

TATE’S TAKE PREDICTION: Most experts feel IC Prep should beat Fenwick, and for good reason – the Knights are the most talented team the Friars have faced this fall.

But something tells me that Fenwick is ready for this daunting challenge. I have learned never to count out a Friars’ team coached by Matt Battaglia; there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll have the guys fired up to give their best effort. And I know D’Alise, Hill, and the other seniors don’t want to miss the state playoffs, so motivation should be at its highest this week.

My prediction? While it definitely won’t be easy (and against all odds), I’m picking Fenwick. I really feel the Friars will rise to the occasion and get their fifth win, which means a likely playoff berth.

FENWICK 31, IC PREP 28