Fenwick High School cross-country freshman Juliana Gamboa won the girls’ Sterling Invitational on Oct. 7 with a time of 18:12. As a team, the Friars placed fifth with 128 points.

Senior Anna Scholtens also finished in the top twenty, placing 12th in 19:54.20. Junior Kyra Miller (38th, 21:56.50), freshman Lily Kotynek (40th, 22:15.60), and freshman Allison Austin (43rd, 22:25.60) completed the lineup.

On the boys’ side at Sterling, Fenwick was eighth with 170 points. Senior Nathaniel McKillop was the Friars’ top runner, finishing seventh in 15:40.60.

Finnbar Munley (23rd, 16:20.30), Benecio Carideo (33rd, 16:42.10), Christopher Zielinski (51st, 17;11.60), Aidan Powers (60th, 17:37.10), James Kiesewetter (71st, 18:20.40), and Aleksi Nenadic were Fenwick’s other runners.

Girls’ swimming

Fenwick placed 11th in the 45th Annual Trevian Relays at New Trier on Oct. 7 with 142.4 points.

Junior Evelyn Mulvihill had the Friars’ best individual showing, placing seventh in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:00.57, while junior Anna Doherty finished 10th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:16.95).

Sophomore Regan McDonald had a season-best time of 1:04.06 in the 100-yard butterfly. Freshman Sammie Reiss had a season-best time of 1:04.36 in the 100 backstroke. And freshman Maggie Raniere had a season-best in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.93).

Fenwick’s 400-yard freestyle relay unit of Cailey Peele, Alex Lefko, Claire Wood, and Doherty finished 7th in 3:45.63. The 200 freestyle relay unit of Raniere, Mulvihill, Lefko, and Peele also came in 7th place (1:42.53). And Reiss, Raniere, McDonald, and Maeve Ryan led the 200 medley relay to 10th place (1:57.89).