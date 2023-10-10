Mary Theresa Joyce, 79, of La Grange Park, formerly of Oak Park and the West Side of Chicago, died on Oct. 4, 2023.

She was the mother of Bridget (Patrick Sheahan) Fitzgerald and M. John (Heather) Fitzgerald; daughter of the late John and Bridget Joyce (nee Heneghan of Tourmakeady, County Mayo, Ireland); grandmother of Declan Sheahan; sister of Michael (the late Patricia) Joyce, Thomas (Stephanie “Tep” Shea) Joyce, Martin Joyce, Patrick (Julianne) Joyce, the late John Myles (Virginia “Gina”) Joyce, James (Mary Rita) Joyce and Peter Joyce; cousin of Catherine Helgason and the late Mary Staunton; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 from 2 p.m. till the time of service, 5 p.m., at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment is private.