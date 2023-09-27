George Shimko | Provided

For the second time this year, the Oak Park and River Forest High School girls’ basketball program is searching for a new varsity head coach.

George Shimko, who was hired in June, stepped down Sept. 27. OPRF athletic director Nicole Ebsen confirmed Shimko’s departure to the Wednesday Journal in a text message. She added that more details regarding the program’s future would be coming soon.

Shimko also confirmed his departure in a text to Wednesday Journal, saying OPRF “just wasn’t the right environment” for him.

Shimko had replaced Carlton Rosemond, who resigned after two seasons leading the Huskies. He came to OPRF from St. Laurence High School, where he established the girls’ basketball program after the school turned coed in 2017. In six seasons, he guided the Vikings to a 94-80 record and an IHSA regional title in 2018.

Before St. Laurence, Shimko, who has 27 years of coaching experience, spent four seasons at the now-closed Queen of Peace, an all-girls school that merged with St. Laurence in 2017. In the 2016-17 season, Queen of Peace’s last, he led the Pride to a school-record 28 wins.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.