Bertha Gimbel, 100, died on Sept. 20, 2023. Born on Oct. 17, 1922, she was an educator in the Chicago Public School system for several decades. She was a library trustee and two-term clerk in Lincolnwood. A talented knitter, she made teddy bears for nearly everyone (including Prince George!). She will be deeply missed.

Bertha was the wife of the late Morton; the mother of Corey (Louise Mezzatesta) Gimbel and Marc (Rita Layman) Gimbel; sister of the late Anne (late Irv) Don and Louis (late Jackie) Foreman.

Funeral services have been held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the JUF, www.juf.org. For info: www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com.