A little color has been injected into the red brick building on Oak Park’s side of Madison Street – apropos for a medical spa that aims to make people look and feel better.

The striped, candy-colored building at Madison Street and Home Avenue is now home to Sparkle Aesthetics, a boutique spa that offers skincare and facial injectables.

“I really liked the idea of demonstrating beautification and rejuvenation, using the building as a symbol,” said Dani Sher, the spa’s founder.

The medical spa is in the process of moving into the building that once housed an urgent care center, a three-minute walk from Sher’s current space.

She plans the same 1960s design aesthetic, just dialed up a few notches, she said, adding that “The Jetsons” television show and icons of that era inspired her décor choices.

“The building is supposed to look sort of like a vortex into another time,” she said.

The goal, she said, is to make every person who walks in the door to feel comfortable, happy and welcome.

While the interior of the new Sparkle Aesthetics medical spa is almost completely finished, a grand opening has not yet been scheduled. Sher said she needs a final certificate of occupancy.

Dan Yopchick, spokesperson for the Village of Oak Park, confirmed the permit is on the way.

“The Village is continuing to work diligently with the business owner to quickly facilitate Sparkle Aesthetics’ move to its new location,” he said.

Sparkle Aesthetics offers such treatments as Botox, fillers, laser hair removal, peels and facials. Prices range per treatment, with basic facials beginning at about $150. One of the medical spa’s specials, the “Sparkle Infusion,” has a sticker price of $400. The 30-minute wrinkle reduction and skin tightening treatment is a blend of Botox, hyaluronic acid filler and vitamin C serum administered into the skin through a sterilized multi-needle device.

Customers also can take before and after pictures in the Sparkle photobooth – a fun, new addition to the medical spa.

Sher, an aesthetician, also is a practicing emergency medicine and trauma physician’s assistant. She said her medical background has influenced her methods, which she shares with other aestheticians through her training program.

The new facility offers Sher more space, so she’ll be able to train other aestheticians in-house on her techniques, including the use of ultrasounds before injecting fillers into faces.

“I decided it would make the most sense to kind of combine spaces and have my training center and the med spa, with lots more rooms, all under the same roof to just kind of make it, as my husband calls it, the Sparkle-verse,” she said.