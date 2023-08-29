Summer Sounds ‘23: Street Jaxkson Band

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Dominican University Performing Arts Center

This five-piece blues band will knock it out on the DU quad, outdoors. 7900 W. Division St., River Forest.

WDCB Bluesday Tuesday: Demetria Taylor

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Ms. Taylor is the daughter of blues guitar legend Eddie Taylor, the sister to a very talented clan of blues musicians, and a powerhouse on her own. 6615 Roosevelt Road., Berwyn.

Labor Day Celebration

Monday, Sept. 4, 2 p.m., St. Paul Thai Lutheran Church

The church is inviting friends, neighbors and the entire village to join them in a free fun event featuring a water slide and games for kids of all ages. The food will include pizza, chicken wings, fruit, ice cream, snacks, and cold drinks, with a movie to be shown at 6:30. This will all take place on the corner of Brown & Dixon in Forest Park. 7416 Dixon St., Forest Park.

Illinois Libraries Present: The Power of Story With Colson Whitehead

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7-8 p.m., virtually through Illinois Libraries Present

Colson Whitehead is a renowned author famed for such books as The Underground Railroad, The Nickel Boys, Harlem Shuffle, The Noble Hustle, Zone One, Sag Harbor, The Intuitionist, John Henry Days, and Apex Hides the Hurt. Whitehead, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, is only the fourth writer to win two Pulitzers in the Fiction category (for Underground Railroad in 2018 and The Nickel Boys in 2020). His highly anticipated latest, Crook Manifesto, is a darkly funny tale of a city under siege, but also a sneakily searching portrait of the meaning of family. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries—including Oak Park Public Library—offering premier events. Register now at bit.ly/ILP_ColsonWhitehead.

Thursday Night Out: Box Band

Thursday, Aug. 31, 5-9 p.m.

The folk-bluegrass sounds of the Box Band will fill the cobblestone neighborhood streets. Marion between Lake Street and North Boulevard, Oak Park.