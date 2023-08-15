Back to School Block Party

Friday, Aug. 18, 3-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

This streetside celebration simultaneously honors students starting a new school year, plus the end of the OPPL’s summerlong celebration of 50 years of hip hop. There will be food, music, games, and performances, plus school supply giveaways! Part of the Collections of Culture: 50 Years of Hip Hop Inside Libraries, Museums and Archives, made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Learn more at oppl.org/hip-hop-50 and register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Home Decarbonization 101: Smart Home Energy Improvements & Programs

Thursday, August 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Maze Branch

The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will discuss ways renters and homeowners can access energy efficiency and cost saving programs. During this presentation, you will learn about building decarbonization and the benefits of building electrification as well as ways to save energy and money with free programs and new tax credits and rebates available for the purchase of heat pumps and induction stoves. Co-hosted with the Village of Oak Park. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Thursday Night Out: Galway Gals/Rockin’ Eldorados

Thursday, August 17, 5-9 p.m.

Free live Irish music from the Galway Gals (5 pm), followed by the Rockin’ Eldorados oldies revue (7 p.m.). Marion St. between Lake St. and North Blvd., Oak Park.

Andrew Barnes Jamieson

Saturday, August 19, 7 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church

Oak Park native Jamieson will perform an evening of piano improvisation. He will be joined by Dr, Darnell Ishmel and spiritual practitioner Soyinka Rahim. 460 Lake St., Oak Park.

High Hat Second Line

Friday, August 18, 5 pm, FitzGerald’s

New Orleans-styled brass band jazz always sounds great live, and even better outdoors. The members of High Hat Second Line will prove it with this outdoor patio performance. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

16th Annual Wright Ride

Sunday, August 20, 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Wheel & Sprockett

The Wright Ride is a “leisurely jaunt” (not a race!) through Chicago’s western suburbs, starting and ending in Oak Park. This tour gives the bike riders a choice between four different routes, with rest stops for snacks and water. For more information: Oak Park Cycle Club. 1118 Westgate St., Oak Park.