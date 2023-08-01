Lois Tyson, 80, a longtime resident of Oak Park and River Forest, died on July 23, 2023. Born on Feb. 27, 1943, Mrs. Tyson was a teacher in Oak Park’s Elementary School District 97, after starting her career in Alton. Her personal interests included spending time with friends, cooking, shopping, dancing, reading, and working on issues that affect the quality of life for all. She was devoted to the Democratic Party of Oak Park, the PEO Sisterhood, Parents Allied with Children and Teachers for Tomorrow, and Pilgrim Congregational Church.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Kimberly and Nicole; her sisters, Mary Lauburg and Eloise Granger; and many family members and friends. Her husband, Spencer, died three months ago.

Visitation will be held on Aug. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave. The funeral will be held at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park, on Aug. 9 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to PACTT through pactt.org, which improves the lives of people with autism.

The burial will be private.