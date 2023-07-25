The River Forest Youth Baseball and Softball 14U softball team went 2-2 at the Junior Little League Softball Central Regional tournament July 20-23 in Pendleton, Indiana.

The double-elimination tournament started well for River Forest on July 20 with a 11-1 victory over Higginsville, Missouri. Grace Samatas got the win in the circle, allowing one run in five innings on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

She also starred at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Lily Harmon and Madeline Roginski each drove in three runs.

The following day, the team fell 15-1 to eventual regional champion Hudsonville, Michigan, putting River Forest into the losers’ bracket.

River Forest bounced back there with a 7-4 victory over LeMars, Iowa. On July 22, the team needed two victories to advance to the title game, but lost 15-7 to Floyds Knobs, Indiana, in the opener and was eliminated from the tournament.