David Fergerson has spent the majority of his life being involved with basketball, as a player, trainer and an assistant coach.

But Fergerson recently added another title after being named the head coach of the Fenwick High School boys basketball team on June 30.

“It feels great,” said Fergerson in a phone interview with the Wednesday Journal last week. “It’s something that I didn’t expect, so that’s even better.”

Fergerson, who was an assistant for his wife, Lenae, on the Friars’ girls’ basketball team last year, replaces Tony Young, who stepped down after two seasons.

“I really didn’t apply for the job,” Fergerson said. “I was kind of there already, helping both teams, and when [Fenwick] decided to make a change, they saw the work I was doing, and so they rewarded me with the job.”

Fergerson’s familiarity with several of Fenwick’s boys players should help make for a smooth transition.

“I’ve known some of these guys for a while,” he said. “I’ve seen and know their games, so the adjustment should be easy and smooth.”

Fergerson wants the Friars to play with maximum effort at all times and play as a team.

“I want to see all of my players be successful on and off the court,” Fergerson said. “We’re definitely going to play defense. If you play good defense, you always have a chance to win the game. Sometimes you might not be making your shots, but if you rebound and play defense, you give yourself a chance.”

Fenwick won 21 games with a young roster and reached the IHSA Class 3A sectional final at De La Salle, dropping a close game against St. Ignatius. Fergerson is hopeful the Friars can get back to that point this coming season, but with a different outcome.

“If I can help them get over that hump, that would be great,” he said.

Fergerson’s hiring means Fenwick basketball will be unique with spouses heading the boys and girls programs. Lenae Fergerson will be entering her second year leading the girls.

“I don’t think that’s happened anywhere,” said David Fergerson. “That’s an amazing situation we’re both in, to be head coaches as husband and wife at a prestigious school like Fenwick at the same time. It just shows our love for basketball. I don’t think you can dream of a better situation for my family.”

Fenwick basketball notes

After playing for many years at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament, Fenwick will have a new home for the holidays. The Friars will take part in the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York High School from Dec. 26-30.

While Fenwick returns several key contributors in rising juniors Caleb Burgins, Dominick Ducree, Kam Hogan, Ty Macariola and Nate Marshall, they’ll be without four others unexpectedly.

Rising junior D.J. Porter, who merited All-Catholic League honors last season, is transferring to Romeoville. He joins rising senior Darshan Thomas (Marist) along with rising juniors J.T. Pettigrew (Bolingbrook) and Zion Young (Schaumburg), all of whom have left the Friars.