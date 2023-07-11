Jacob Cousin, 33, a loyal and compassionate man, died suddenly at his home on June 13, 2023. Born on March 1, 1990 in Oak Park to Julius Jr. and Janice Cousin, he graduated from OPRF High School in 2008 and attended Illinois State University where he earned a B.A. degree in Political Science in 2012. He began a career at the state of Illinois Department of Revenue and later decided to pursue his passion, which was cooking, working for Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf in Chicago at the time of his death. He had a captivating smile and will be greatly missed.

Jacob is survived by his parents; two grandmothers, Anne Cousin and Fredda Sherman; and five siblings, Johanna, Julius III, Justin, J. Aubrea, & James Cousin, as well as one niece and four nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a memorial fund via Zelle, 708-363-6013.